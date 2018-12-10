  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    View All Programs
(credit: Jesse Koskiniemi)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The body of an adult male mountain lion was found last week in northern Minnesota, and it’s believed he might have been hit by a car.

The Duluth News Tribune reports that the cat was found on Friday in Nimrod, which is about 50 miles west of Duluth.

Jesse Koskiniemi posted photos of the mountain lion on Facebook, saying it weighed about 140 pound.

The carcass is now believed to be in DNR custody.

According to the DNR’s website, transient mountain lions sometimes travel to Minnesota from the Dakotas.

Currently, there’s not believed to be a mountain lion breeding population in Minnesota.

However, Koskiniemi told the Duluth News Tribune that his neighbors have seen cougars around their area for years.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.