MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The body of an adult male mountain lion was found last week in northern Minnesota, and it’s believed he might have been hit by a car.

The Duluth News Tribune reports that the cat was found on Friday in Nimrod, which is about 50 miles west of Duluth.

Jesse Koskiniemi posted photos of the mountain lion on Facebook, saying it weighed about 140 pound.

The carcass is now believed to be in DNR custody.

According to the DNR’s website, transient mountain lions sometimes travel to Minnesota from the Dakotas.

Currently, there’s not believed to be a mountain lion breeding population in Minnesota.

However, Koskiniemi told the Duluth News Tribune that his neighbors have seen cougars around their area for years.