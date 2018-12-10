MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Mark Dayton has declared Monday, Dec. 10, 2018, Mark Rosen Day in Minnesota.

Rosen started his career with WCCO in 1969 as a high school intern from St. Louis Park. While he attended the University of Minnesota, he was hired full-time at the station where he has continued to work for nearly half a century.

The legendary sportscaster has since been inducted into the Minnesota Broadcasting Hall of Fame, and has given back to the community by serving on the Board of Directors for Children’s HeartLink and Athletes Committed to Educating Students.

Rosen announced his last day at WCCO will be Jan. 10.