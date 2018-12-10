SKOL IN SEATTLE:Mark Rosen kicks off his last month at WCCO with our 6:30 p.m. Pregame show!
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Mark Dayton has declared Monday, Dec. 10, 2018, Mark Rosen Day in Minnesota.

Rosen started his career with WCCO in 1969 as a high school intern from St. Louis Park. While he attended the University of Minnesota, he was hired full-time at the station where he has continued to work for nearly half a century.

rosen day 2 Gov. Dayton Declares Monday Mark Rosen Day In Minnesota

(credit: CBS)

The legendary sportscaster has since been inducted into the Minnesota Broadcasting Hall of Fame, and has given back to the community by serving on the Board of Directors for Children’s HeartLink and Athletes Committed to Educating Students.

RELATED: Mark Rosen To Close 50-Year Career At WCCO In January

Rosen announced his last day at WCCO will be Jan. 10.

