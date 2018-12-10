ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A man who was shot Sunday night in St. Paul has died, according to the St. Paul Police Department.

The shooting occurred around 10:20 p.m. on the 1200 block of Marshall Avenue.

The victim was transported to Regions Hospital in a private vehicle before police arrived, and was treated for a gunshot wound to the head. He died a short time later in the hospital’s intensive care unit.

Police continue to investigate the incident to determine who is responsible. They currently do not have any suspects in custody.

The victim will be identified by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner upon completion of an autopsy.