MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A group of people living at the Franklin-Hiawatha homeless encampment in Minneapolis will begin moving to temporary housing structures Tuesday morning.

Three insulated and heated housing structures are in place at the navigation center, which is located at 2109 Cedar Avenue. Each will house 40 people.

Resources to help residents and a medical unit will also be set up in trailers on the site.

Red Lake Nation and Simpson Housing are working together to provide the housing.

The city says the navigation center will be open through May 2019. After that, the Red Lake Nation, which owns the land, will begin construction on an affordable housing project on the site.