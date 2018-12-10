MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Department of Revenue is offering tips to Minnesotans who are starting to think about income tax filing for 2019.

The department has been working to update its filing systems to accommodate for the differences between the federal tax laws and the state’s tax laws.

“There were big changes to the federal tax laws at the end of last year, but Minnesota’s tax laws have not significantly changed,” revenue commissioner Cynthia Bauerly said.

The department suggests using electronic filing and direct deposit, saving your receipts and making your final estimated payment for 2018, which is due by Jan. 15.

For more information about what to expect when filing your taxes, visit the Department of Revenue’s website.