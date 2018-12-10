MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If you ever wore Hammer pants, raised a Tamagotchi pet, or saw “Titanic” in theaters approximately a half dozen times, you may be a child of the ’90s.

If so, former MTV VJ Downtown Julie Brown has just the concert for you. She’s hosting an “I Love the 90’s” concert at Treasure Island Resort & Casino on March 16.

Headlining the concert will be “Ice Ice Baby” rapper Vanilla Ice, along with Coolio, whose “Gangsta’s Paradise” netted a Grammy nomination for Record of the Year.

Also on the setlist are All-4-One, who reached the top of the charts with “I Swear,” and C+C Music Factory, whose dance tracks “Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)” and “Just a Touch of Love” epitomized the early ’90s pop-house sound.

Tickets will go on sale Friday at noon, at Ticketmaster or the Treasure Island box office. Tickets will cost $69, $49 or $39.