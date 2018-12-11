  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Hit And Run, Mankato
Juan Carlos Lamas (credit: Blue Earth County Jail)

MANKATO, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota man has been sentenced to more than five years in prison for driving into a crowd of partygoers and injuring six of them.

Authorities say 23-year-old Juan Lamas Jr. sped away when people surrounded his car following a fight over drugs at a large party near Minnesota State University in Mankato in September 2017. They say he didn’t stop even after his tires went flat.

Two of the six victims suffered serious leg injuries.

The Mankato Free Press reports that Lamas, who is from Shakopee, told the judge during his Monday sentencing hearing that he was intoxicated at the time, feared for his life and panicked.

He was sentenced to five years and three months for felony assault and must pay restitution.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.