Filed Under:Michelle Obama, St. Paul, Xcel Energy Center
(credit: Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Former First Lady Michelle Obama is bringing her book tour to the Twin Cities this spring.

According to the website for her best-selling memoir “Becoming,” Obama will speak at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on March 13.

Tickets for the event go on sale Saturday. Prices have yet to be announced.

Obama’s stop in the Twin Cities comes as her book tour was recently expanded.

On Twitter, she wrote that she decided to do one final round of the tour so she could stop in cities she’s missed along the way.

“These conversations have been so meaningful for me,” she wrote. “I hope they’ve been meaningful for you all, too.”

According to Fortune, “Becoming” is the best-selling book of the year.

