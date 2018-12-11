MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An air quality alert has been issued for the Twin Cities and parts of central Minnesota.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) says the alert is due to stagnant weather conditions, wherein light winds, clear skies and a strong inversion have trapped air pollutants near the ground.

The areas affected include the Twin Cities metro, Willmar and Hutchinson. The alert is effective 2 p.m. Tuesday through 6 p.m. Thursday.

MPCA says people who have breathing conditions, heart disease, high blood pressure, are children or are older adults will be the most affected. The agency also warns those who engage in extended physical activity.

For more information, visit the agency’s website.