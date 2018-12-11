  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Northfield man accused of going on a drug-crazed rampage during an annual peace gathering in Superior National Forest has been committed to a treatment center.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that 21-year-old Spencer Fredrickson allegedly raped a woman, bit off part of a man’s finger and attacked a sheriff’s deputy at the late-August Rainbow Gathering. Authorities say other attendees used duct tape to restrain him before officers arrived.

Cook County Judge Michael Cuzzo has ordered criminal proceedings against Fredrickson suspended until he regains competency to stand trial. The judge’s order included a doctor’s findings that Fredrickson suffers from “cannabis use disorder” and other psychotic problems.

