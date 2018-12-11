MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 26-year-old St. Paul man is accused of entering his girlfriend’s home with his face covered and raping her teenage daughter.

Trevall Coleman, of St. Paul, is charged with one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, court documents filed in Ramsey County show.

According to a criminal complaint, the 17-year-old daughter of Coleman’s girlfriend was raped in the early morning hours of Nov. 30 in her home in St. Paul’s Payne-Phalen neighborhood.

The teenager called police immediately after the assault happened, telling officers that she woke up to a man in her bedroom, who physically and sexually assaulted her.

She said that the man punched her in the face and hit her with a box fan after she tried to fight him off.

Police spoke with the victim’s mother, who was at work when the assault happened, and she said that Coleman called her that night, asking where she was. She described the call as “odd,” adding that although her boyfriend called her every day, he stopped after the assault.

It took days for investigators to get a hold of Coleman, but when they did, he told officers via a phone call that he was at Mystic Lake Casino when the assault happened, the complaint states. He also said that he was currently staying in St. Cloud.

However, a review of surveillance footage at the south metro casino didn’t show him there the night of the assault. Additionally, the bus route he told investigators he took to Mystic Lake didn’t match actual bus schedules.

Later, through a review of phone data, investigators found that Coleman was near the victim’s home at the time of the assault. He was also didn’t appear to have gone to St. Cloud.

Police arrested Coleman on Friday, and, in an interview, he admitted to hitting the victim “a few times” but not raping her, the complaint states. When asked why he was fighting with the teenager, he could not give a reason. He said he entered the home with a key.

Previously, Coleman was accused of burglary, making terroristic threats and domestic assault for breaking into the same home. The incident prompted his girlfriend to file a protection order against him.

If convicted of the rape charge, Coleman faces a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison and/or a $40,000 fine.

Coleman is currently in custody, with bail set at $120,000.