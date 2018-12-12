  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A hole in a valve is likely the source of an explosion at the Husky Energy Refinery in Superior, Wisconsin last spring.

The explosion injured 36 people and led to the evacuation of a large part of the city.

superior husky refinery fire 2 Investigators: Hole In Valve Caused Superior Refinery Explosion

(credit: CBS)

The United States Chemical Safety and Hazard Board shared its findings Wednesday during a Town Hall meeting.

They say erosion created a hole in the slide valve, allowing air to mix with chemicals, which caused the explosion.

