MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The full Metropolitan Council is slated to vote Wednesday on a plan to improve protection for Metro Transit bus drivers.

Driver safety has been a priority for the Amalgated Transit Union for a long time. In fact, it was included in their last contract.

So over the past year, union and management have been working to find a barrier that works. They have experimented with a variety of plexiglas barriers, looking at function, ease of operation and cost.

Currently, some Metro Transit buses are already equipped with barriers. And with full council approval, installation of barriers will continue, giving two-thirds of the Metro Transit fleet the protection drivers have sought.

It’s expected the additional 450 barriers will cost $1.1 million.

The Met Council is scheduled to vote on the barriers Wednesday afternoon.