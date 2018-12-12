MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis Police need help identifying a man who tried to kidnap a young girl near an elementary school.

Investigators say it happened around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday near Lake Harriet Lower Elementary School.

Police say the girl was alone when it happened, but other people were nearby when she screamed for help and ran away.

They’re investigating this as a stranger case. Investigators are collecting surveillance video and did find what they call forensic evidence from the scene.

“We’re using this opportunity to talk with children to develop a safety plan,” Minneapolis Police Sgt. Darcy Horn said. “The juvenile in this case did everything right. She screamed, she was able to run away, found a trusted adult and asked that adult to call 911.”

Police described the suspect as a white man in his 50s or 60s, 6 feet tall, thin and with a long black beard down to his chest. They also say he was wearing a newspaper style hat, a black jacket, and peach-colored pants.

If any of this sounds familiar, please contact the Minneapolis police.