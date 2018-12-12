MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If you had the chance to travel, would you want to head overseas? A new survey shows that many Americans don’t want to.

The survey by Priority Pass shows that just 14 percent of Americans are likely to travel overseas for a vacation.

Forty-five percent said they’re happy to vacation in the U.S.

Over 10,000 people from nine countries were surveyed. The survey found if an American was given $300 as a gift, they were the least likely group of respondents to use it for a trip.

Meanwhile, respondents from the Mexican and United Kingdom were the most likely to use the gift to cash in on a trip.

Americans are less likely to take an overseas trip, but when they do, the survey found they have the highest average spending amount. That’s about $1,600 on overseas business travel.

For more on the survey, click here.