HOPKINS, Minn. (WCCO) — At least 18 vehicles have been damaged at night over a three-day stretch, according to the Hopkins Police Department.

Officers say they’ve responded to the reports, which have mostly taken place overnight, between Dec. 10 and Dec. 13. The reported damage is to the vehicles’ windows, but police say no one has reported any missing items. The damage appears to be caused by a BB gun or pellet-style gun.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 952-258-5321.