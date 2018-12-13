MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Twin Cities woman studying abroad in the Netherlands was reportedly stabbed to death Wednesday in her student apartment.

The AD/Rotterdam Dagblad reports that Rotterdam police responded to Sarah Papenheim’s apartment after neighbors reported quarreling and screaming. Police found the 21-year-old unconscious, in a pool of blood. She died at the scene.

A 23-year-old suspect fled the city, but police captured him getting off a train in Eindhoven, which is about 60 miles southeast of Rotterdam. The man lived in the same student apartment building as Pepenheim.

Her mother told The Star Tribune that the man was not her daughter’s boyfriend.

Papenheim was studying psychology at Erasmus University. She went to Europe to study depression and mental health following her brother’s suicide.

Papenheim was from Andover and also spent part of her childhood in California, The Star Tribune reports.

Along with a passion for travel, Papenheim was also a talented drummer, often playing with blues bands in the Twin Cities.

Her mother says local musicians are planning a fundraiser to help the family pay to bring her body back to the U.S., a service that costs between $10,000 and $15,000.

On her Facebook page, friends mourned her death, describing her as an inspiring, gifted woman with a smile that “brightened up the room.”

“I can’t fathom that you’re gone. You had such a pure heart and soul,” one wrote. “Rest easy…you’re with your brother now. I love you.”