MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota Vikings fan appears to have hit a breaking point and he’s willing to give up the Vikings’ new home.
Matt B posted a Craigslist add trying to sell the downtown Minneapolis stadium for a $1 billion.
His post said the occupants are a team that only has success in breaking the hearts of fans.
Also included with the stadium is a $84 million quarterback who, he says, can’t win against teams with winning records.
The post was removed from Craigslist but Matt posted a picture of it on his twitter page.
My Craiglsist #Vikings gag was removed, but I'll always have the memories. 😂#VikingsChat pic.twitter.com/mMlzrload6
— Matt B. (@originalmattb) December 11, 2018