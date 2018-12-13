  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:U.S. Bank Stadium, Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota Vikings fan appears to have hit a breaking point and he’s willing to give up the Vikings’ new home.

Matt B posted a Craigslist add trying to sell the downtown Minneapolis stadium for a $1 billion.

His post said the occupants are a team that only has success in breaking the hearts of fans.

Also included with the stadium is a $84 million quarterback who, he says, can’t win against teams with winning records.

The post was removed from Craigslist but Matt posted a picture of it on his twitter page.

