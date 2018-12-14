MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Are the cold, dark winter mornings getting you down? Why not take advantage of a new breakfast event as an anecdote?

While the weather outside can be frightful, the air inside the Como Park Conservatory is warm and filled with the smell of flowers.

This is the first time they’re opening for breakfast, but they sold out three seatings, so the hope is to expand the program and hold more breakfasts in the future.

“If this goes really well, we’d like to open it all year ’round, different ones for each flower show. We have five different flower shows throughout the year and it would be great to do a breakfast at each flower show,” Matt Reinartz, with the Como Park Zoo and Conservatory, said.

In addition to a delicious breakfast, people can get a behind-the-scenes tour of the greenhouse.