Drunk Driver, Minnetonka, St. Louis Park

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police in the Twin Cities say a suspected drunken driver slammed into the side of a garage in the west metro early Friday morning

Minnetonka police say an SUV smashed into a home on the 8900 block of West 28th Street in nearby St. Louis Park.

Homeowner Haydn Luker was inside his home when the crash happened.

“I was laying in bed and heard the sound of a car going through my garage,” he said. “The house didn’t completely fall over. Supposedly, I’ll be able to sleep in it…so I’m good.”

Minnetonka police are expected to release more information on the incident later Friday morning.

