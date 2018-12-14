MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There are fewer than three weeks left in 2018. That means people are looking ahead to 2019, and might be thinking about New Year’s resolutions.

For many, that’s working out more and eating healthy. Others might want to spend less time on their phones and read more.

Forbes recently published advise from executive wellness coach Naz Beheshti. She says instead of doing resolutions, you should think about “GWI,” or goals with intention.

Beheshti suggests resolutions don’t last, but with “intentions” you can take the pressure off and develop good habits instead of making a big ordeal about laborious resolutions.