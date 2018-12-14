  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 41-year-old Oklee man has been sentenced to five years in prison for illegally possessing unregistered pipe bombs, United States Attorney Erica H. MacDonald announced Friday.

Eric James Reinbold was convicted of the crime in July following a three-day trial in Fergus Falls.

In October 2017, police responded to a report of possible pipe bombs and bomb-making materials on hunting land in Oklee. According to court documents, authorities found a plastic tote containing pipe bombs, jugs of gunpowder, fuses and other bomb-making materials, and a receipt for the fuses containing Reinbold’s name and address.

During the execution of a search warrant at Reinbold’s home, officers say they recovered materials similar to those found on the hunting land, as well as handwritten notes referencing the construction of pipe bombs, how to use them and diagrams of bombs.

Reinbold was also sentenced to three years supervised release in addition to five years in federal prison.

