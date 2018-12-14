MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Owatonna running back Jason Williamson is the Minnesota Associated Press Player of the Year for prep football in 2018.

Williamson, who will start his college career next season at Minnesota, helped lead the undefeated Huskies to their second consecutive Class 5A state championship last month.

He had 184 rushing yards on 23 carries in his final high school game, a 14-3 victory over St. Thomas Academy at U.S. Bank Stadium. That gave Williamson 3,003 yards for his senior year, the second-most in state history, and he scored 47 touchdowns in 2018.

The award along with the AP all-state team, voted on by a statewide panel of preps reporters, was announced on Friday.

