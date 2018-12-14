MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — This should come as a complete shock to precisely no one, but Rolling Stone magazine has declared First Avenue one of the ten finest music venues in America.

The Minneapolis club became a national attraction with the advent of Prince and the Revolution, and after being prominently featured in the 1984 film “Purple Rain.”

The club, which opened in 1970 as “The Depot” after spending decades as the bus depot for Greyhound, also prominently featured other famed Minnesota music acts, such as Husker Du and The Replacements.

“With great sightlines, attentive crowds, and bands that are consistently thrilled to be performing on the Mainroom stage, there’s no better venue for hundreds of miles to catch bands at the top of their game,” Rolling Stone’s Jonathan Bernstein wrote. “And even if you’re not able to catch a show, it’s worth stopping by the club to check out the venue’s hundreds of famous painted silver stars with the names of artists who have made a mark on the club’s history.”

When Prince died in 2016, the area outside the venue’s doors became an impromptu space for thousands to publicly mourn.