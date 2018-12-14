MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There is a ton of girls’ hockey talent in the state, but we probably could’ve crowned this year’s Ms. Hockey before the season even started.

Because as David McCoy tells us, when you’re the only high school player in the entire country to do something, you can pretty much end the debate right there.

Consider this your warning – get a chance to watch Madeline Wethington now as a high school player because before too long, you’ll be watching her on the biggest stage in the game. It’d be nice to say you saw her when, you know?

The star defenseman for Blake and the future Gopher is the favorite for this year’s Ms. Hockey Award because she’s better than any other player her age in the country, not just the state.

In August, she was the only high school player on the USA Under-22 national team playing alongside Olympic gold medalists. That puts her firmly on track to be on the U.S. Olympic team in the future.

“It’s obviously such an honor to be a part of any USA team,” Wethington said. “Playing with players that I’ve looked up to, so getting the opportunity to learn from them is a great opportunity and I don’t take it for granted.”

Part of the key is not to be starstruck, but to realize she belongs there because she does. The truth is, Wethington has always been ahead of schedule. She made the Blake varsity team as a 7th grader.

“It’s just that uncomfortableness at first, but that adaptability is crucial in order to have success,” Wethington said. “Just being comfortable with the uncomfortable.”

So when she puts back on the Blake jersey and competes in a high school game, you can imagine just how much more comfortable she is here, and it shows. You don’t go through an experience like that without it making you better, which is something from which her entire team benefits.

One more high school season to play. One more chance for you to watch. So for now, the Olympics can wait, not that she doesn’t catch herself thinking about it often.

“For sure, because it’s a childhood dream of mine,” Wethington said. “It’s something that I’ve always wanted to do, but at the same time, my focus right now is to win a AA state title.”