MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The head of the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis says he’s troubled by the Vatican’s failure to conclude an investigation into allegations that his predecessor behaved inappropriately with young men.

Archbishop Bernard Hebda says in a post on the archdiocese website Friday that investigative materials were submitted to the Vatican in 2014, but the Vatican apparently halted any investigation of its own when former Archbishop John Nienstedt resigned a year later.

Hebda says the former archbishop is barred from celebrating mass in the Twin Cities archdiocese until the allegations are resolved.

Hebda says he is not suggesting Nienstedt is guilty but that more investigation is needed.

In an e-mail response to Minnesota Public Radio , Nienstedt says he welcomes an investigation.

