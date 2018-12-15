Filed Under:Barron, Jayme Closs, Missing Teen, Riverview Middle School, Wisconsin

BARRON, Wis. (WCCO) – Barron community members gathered Saturday afternoon to release balloons for Jayme Closs as authorities continue searching for the Wisconsin teenager who has been missing for two months.

The balloons were filled with messages calling for her safe return after weeks without answers. They were released outside Riverview Middle School, where Jayme is a student.

The 13-year-old disappeared after her parents, James and Denise, were found fatally shot inside their home in Barron, Wisconsin, on Oct. 15.

Since then, there have been no credible sightings of the teenager. During the balloon release, Closs’ grandfather pleaded for her safe return.

“We will never give up. I wish every day that whoever has you will just let go, let you go, or drop you off somewhere, even at grandpa’s house. Somewhere safe, so I can pick you up — and I miss our time together,” said Robert Naiberg, Closs’ grandfather.

