  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:30 AMThe Inspectors
    11:00 AMPaid Program
    11:30 AMCBS Sports Special
    12:30 PMCollege Basketball
    2:00 PMCollege Basketball
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Electric Buses, Metro Transit

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Twin Cities’ Metro Transit is advancing efforts to one day have all of its buses powered by electricity.

Labor unions, environmental and transit advocacy groups are supporting the plan to buy more electric buses in the next few years. The goal is phasing out diesel buses entirely.

The Star Tribune reports the public transportation service wants to install shields on 150 buses to combat recent assaults on its drivers.

Metro Transit Deputy Chief Brian Funk says the clear acrylic armor that can be opened or closed at the driver’s discretion. That option helps drivers protect themselves without compromising their customer service.

Metro Transit struck a $12.5 million deal in July with a transit bus manufacturer to build battery-powered buses and related charging equipment for the C Line.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.