MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Each week, Mike Augustyniak visits a local mixologist to see what they’re stirring up. This week, he checks out what the coopering team at Crooked Water Spirits are doing, and samples their take on a classic cocktail.

“BB” Boulevardier

This cocktail is a riff on the classic Boulevardier cocktail; which, itself, is a bourbon-base version of a Negroni. Here we use Crooked Water Spirits rye whiskey and a custom-infused coffee Campari, and a high-quality Italian sweet vermouth.

To make, combine in a mixing glass over ice:

1 part Crooked Water Spirits Regatta Rye

1 part coffee-infused Campari*

1 part Carpano Antica sweet vermouth

3 dashes of orange bitters

*To infuse Campari, allow ½ cup of whole coffee beans to steep in a 750 ml bottle of Campari for 3 to 12 hours. Strain out the beans.

Instructions

Stir ingredients until chilled and diluted. Strain and serve straight up, or over fresh ice if you desire. Garnish with an expressed orange peel and Fabbri Candied Strawberries dusted with edible glitter.

About Crooked Water Spirits

Find Crooked Water Spirits online, and purchase their 3-bottle gift set, at crookedwaterspirits.com. Atlas Barrel, a Minnesota cooperage, can be found online at atlasbarrel.com.