MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 15-year-old boy died after he crashed his vehicle into a tree Saturday evening.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office says Riley Ballou of Randall was driving on Forest Road just before 8 p.m. when his vehicle left the roadway and hit a tree. Emergency personnel attempted lifesaving efforts but Ballou died at the scene.

Two passengers, 15-year-old Harley Gangl and 16-year-old Derrick Andres, were taken to the St. Cloud Hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

The crash is under investigation.

