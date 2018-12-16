Filed Under:Gun Control, Gun Violence

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A shift in the balance of power at the state Capitol has boosted the odds of lawmakers passing bills to reduce gun violence.

The Democratic takeover of the Minnesota House includes many freshmen who support tougher gun laws.

The Senate, where the GOP maintains a one-vote majority, remains a question mark. But the chamber’s top Republican, Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, has signaled some openness to discussing gun proposals that got blocked in previous sessions.

Former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg’s Everytown for Gun Safety organization backed many of the Democrats who flipped Republican seats. Its affiliate, Moms Demand Action, and an allied group, Protect Minnesota, plan a big lobbying push starting on the first day of the session, when they’ll kick off their campaign with a rally at the Capitol.

