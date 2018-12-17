BLAINE, Minn. (WCCO) — Blaine schools are on lockdown and police are telling residents not to leave their homes Monday morning while they search for a man who they say is armed and intoxicated.

The Blaine Police Department posted to its Facebook page saying officers have set up a perimeter around the 9400 block of Monroe Street Northeast as they search for the man with K-9 units and by helicopter.

Police describe the suspect as a bald, 35-year-old white male, standing at 5 feet 10 inches. He was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and red sweatpants.

If you’ve seen this individual, police say not to approach him, but to call 911 immediately.

This story is developing. Check back with WCCO for more details when they become available.