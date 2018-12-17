  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Christmas, Mail, Shipping, USPS

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — According to the United States Postal Service, Monday begins the busiest week of the holiday mailing and shipping season.

USPS expects to deliver nearly 15 billion total pieces of mail and more than 900 million packages between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day this year.

To ensure your package gets to its intended recipient before Christmas, the postal service recommends sending by these dates:

  • 18    – APO/FPO/DPO (except ZIP Code 093) USPS Priority Mail Express
  • 20    – First-Class Mail (including greeting cards)
  • 20    – First-class Packages (up to 15.99 ounces)
  • 20   –  Hawaii to mainland Priority Mail and First-Class Mail
  • 20    – Priority Mail
  • 20    – Alaska to mainland Priority Mail and First-Class Mail
  • 22    – Alaska to mainland Priority Mail Express
  • 22    – Hawaii to mainland Priority Mail Express
  • 22    – Priority Mail Express

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.