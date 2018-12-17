Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — According to the United States Postal Service, Monday begins the busiest week of the holiday mailing and shipping season.
USPS expects to deliver nearly 15 billion total pieces of mail and more than 900 million packages between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day this year.
To ensure your package gets to its intended recipient before Christmas, the postal service recommends sending by these dates:
- 18 – APO/FPO/DPO (except ZIP Code 093) USPS Priority Mail Express
- 20 – First-Class Mail (including greeting cards)
- 20 – First-class Packages (up to 15.99 ounces)
- 20 – Hawaii to mainland Priority Mail and First-Class Mail
- 20 – Priority Mail
- 20 – Alaska to mainland Priority Mail and First-Class Mail
- 22 – Alaska to mainland Priority Mail Express
- 22 – Hawaii to mainland Priority Mail Express
- 22 – Priority Mail Express