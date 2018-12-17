MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A former Eden Prairie police officer accused of lying about a search warrant no longer works for the department, officials said Monday.

In October, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced more than 30 cases involving Detective Travis Serafin were being dismissed. According to court documents, Serafin had apparently doctored a search warrant in a 2017 drug case to make it appear it was broader than authorized.

Serafin’s last day of employment was Nov. 6.