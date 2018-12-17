  • WCCO 4On Air

(credit: Delta Air Lines)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Delta Air Lines is expected to operate direct flight service from the Twin Cities to Mexico City, pending government approval.

The flight company makes this move in conjunction with its partner Aeromexico, in an effort to make flying between the two international airports — Minneapolis/St. Paul to Mexico City’s Benito Juarez — more streamlined.

“It allows for more choice and options for customers in many U.S. and Canadian cities through one convenient, easy connection,” said Delta president Steve Sear.

The new service is set to begin June 8, Delta says.

“Mexico City is the most popular destination in Latin America lacking direct air service from MSP International Airport,” said Brian Ryks, Metropolitan Airports Commission Executive Director and CEO.

He says an average of 700 people a day travel from MSP to Mexico.

Also being introduced is service to Seoul-Incheon airport in April 2019. Delta also proposed flights to Shanghai in 2020, which is subject to government approval.

