Donald Trump, Scott Walker, Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker is headed to a reception at the White House amid speculation about whether he may join President Donald Trump’s administration.

Walker spokeswoman Amy Hasenberg said Monday that the Republican Walker was in Washington for the White House event but didn’t have any more details. The trip comes two days after Trump announced that Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke would be leaving his job at the end of the month.

Walker lost re-election and will be out of a job on Jan. 7. He said on Friday that he intends to remain in Wisconsin after his term ends. Walker has also repeatedly said he’s not interested in working in Washington.

His trip to the White House became known after he tweeted a picture of the sunrise Monday while seated on a plane at the Milwaukee airport.

