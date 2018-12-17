Filed Under:Mark Dayton, Tim Walz
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Gov-elect Tim Walz is preparing to announce his first round of state agency heads who will serve in his administration.

Walz and Lt. Gov.-elect Peggy Flanagan have called a news conference for Tuesday to announce the first out of 23 new commissioners. Walz’s transition team received over 500 applications for the leadership positions.

The announcement doesn’t say how many commissioners Walz will nominate or name any of them. The Democratic governor-elect has hinted that some could be holdovers from Gov. Mark Dayton’s administration.

Cabinet members require confirmation from the Senate, where Republicans hold a one-vote majority.

Walz’s inauguration is Jan. 7.

