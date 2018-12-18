MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Vikings announced Wednesday that four players have been selected for the 2019 Pro Bowl.

Linebacker Anthony Barr, defensive end Danielle Hunter, safety Harrison Smith and wide receiver Adam Thielen were all selected.

Barr is no stranger to being selected for the Pro Bowl — in fact, it’s his fourth consecutive appearance. Barr has totaled 63 tackles, six tackles for loss, and one forced fumble in 2018, according to the Vikings.

It’s also Smith’s fourth time selected for the Pro Bowl, consecutively. That makes for the most appearances by a Vikings safety outside of Paul Krause and Joey Browner, both with six.

This is Thielen’s second consecutive Pro Bowl appearance. He’s currently listed second in the NFL in receptions.

Hunter is tied for second in the NFL for sacks. This will be his first time in the Pro Bowl in just his fourth season in the NFL.

The NFL Pro Bowl will be held on Sunday, Jan. 27 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Fla.