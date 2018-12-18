ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Officials from the Como Park Zoo & Conservatory say the finial atop the conservatory was stolen over the weekend.

The Pioneer Press reports the finial — the gold-colored ball at the top of the conservatory’s dome — was taken by thieves who were caught on a security camera. The footage shows five people, appearing to be youths, carrying the ball and running from the building around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Officials believe the suspects somehow scaled the glass conservatory, which is 64 feet tall, to reach the ball.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Paul Police Department at 651-291-1111.