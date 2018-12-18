  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Como Park Zoo & Conservatory
(credit: Como Park Zoo & Conservatory)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Officials from the Como Park Zoo & Conservatory say the finial atop the conservatory was stolen over the weekend.

The Pioneer Press reports the finial — the gold-colored ball at the top of the conservatory’s dome — was taken by thieves who were caught on a security camera. The footage shows five people, appearing to be youths, carrying the ball and running from the building around 2 a.m. Sunday.

full spacer Como Park Conservatory Finial Stolen

finial after Como Park Conservatory Finial Stolen

After Theft (credit: Como Park Zoo & Conservatory)

Officials believe the suspects somehow scaled the glass conservatory, which is 64 feet tall, to reach the ball.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Paul Police Department at 651-291-1111.full spacer Como Park Conservatory Finial Stolen

zoo suspect Como Park Conservatory Finial Stolen

(credit: Como Park Zoo & Conservatory)

