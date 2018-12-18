MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Tickets for Garth Brooks’ new show are already available on several websites, even though they don’t go on sale until Thursday, but you may want to wait a few days before you buy.

When it comes to Garth, every fan has their favorites.

“‘Friend in Low Places,’ Right? ‘The Dance,'” Bonnie Versboncoeur of Coon Rapids said. “Ahhh, ‘The Dance’ is awesome.”

Daryl Luecke of Norwood Young America added, “‘Friends in Low Places’ is my favorite. Friends and I would have fun with that at a bar.”

What Garth Brooks’ followers are also fans of are his flat-rate $95 tickets.

“Under a hundred dollars, that’s the best part,” said Versboncoeur.

Tickets go on sale through Ticketmaster Thursday, but they are already listed at double the price on third-party sites like Stubhub and Ticket King, which isn’t surprising to Ticket King’s vice president.

“Any chance somebody can make money, whether it be fans, businesses — they try to do it,” said vice president of Ticket King Andrew Baydala. “And they saw how fast this first show sold out, and so now everyone’s gonna come out of the woodwork to try and make money on it.”

Baydala said his site allows brokers and individual sellers a chance to list their tickets. He said it’s hard to tell where the early tickets may be coming from — possibly VIP fans who got tickets early and are reselling, but, he warns, some tickets could be fake.

“I would say if you see them before the on-sale or the presale date, they could be fake,” Baydala said. “My suggestion is just to wait until the seats go on sale and try to buy them after that.”

And if you do buy them Thursday morning, you’ll avoid the third party price hike.

“It’s highway robbery,” Versboncoeur said. “Garth wouldn’t like that. No, he wouldn’t. That’s why he caps them.”

Now, if a ticket did happen to be fake, Ticket King and Stubhub do refund your money. The safest way to purchase is through Ticketmaster on Thursday morning.