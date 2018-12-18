  • WCCO 4On Air

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A panel convened by Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson says lawmakers need to take action to overhaul how police respond to sexual assault cases.

The blue-ribbon working group issued a 47-page report Tuesday that makes a series of recommendations for the upcoming legislative session. They include improving investigations with mandatory standards, a focus on including victims and establishing a statewide coordinating council on sex crimes.

Swanson assembled the task force after an investigation by the Star Tribune found widespread lapses in how sexual assault cases are handled, including failures in police training and staffing.

Swanson says she wants the report to serve as a guide for lawmakers next year and in subsequent sessions. She says she’ll continue to advocate for the recommendations even after she leaves office in three weeks.

