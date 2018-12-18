  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Six
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Casey Myers, Le Sauk Township, Stearns County
(credit: GoFundMe)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A semi-truck driver could face charges in a crash that killed a pregnant mother.

The deadly wreck happened Monday morning in Le Sauk Township. Investigators say Corey Planck from Indiana told them he didn’t see a stop sign and went through an intersection, hitting and killing 30-year-old Casey Myers from Holdingford. Myers was five months pregnant and her unborn baby also died.

myers suburu Semi Driver Could Face Charges After Hitting, Killing Pregnant Woman

(credit: Stearns County Sheriff’s Office)

The county attorney could decide whether Planck should be charged.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to support Myers’ family. If you’re interested in donating, click here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.