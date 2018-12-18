MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A semi-truck driver could face charges in a crash that killed a pregnant mother.

The deadly wreck happened Monday morning in Le Sauk Township. Investigators say Corey Planck from Indiana told them he didn’t see a stop sign and went through an intersection, hitting and killing 30-year-old Casey Myers from Holdingford. Myers was five months pregnant and her unborn baby also died.

The county attorney could decide whether Planck should be charged.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to support Myers’ family. If you’re interested in donating, click here.