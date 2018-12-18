If Voted In, Gabel Would Be The U's First Woman PresidentBy Christiane Cordero
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The University of Minnesota Board of Regents is expected to vote on the university’s 17th president Tuesday morning.

Joan Gabel, a senior administrator from the University of South Carolina, is the only finalist for the job. On Friday, the board interviewed Gabel for about two hours.

If the Regents vote to approve her, Gabel will be the first woman president at the U of M. She’d take office next July.

This past July, Eric Kaler announced that he would step down as U of M President in July of 2019.

