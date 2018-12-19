MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say they need help identifying a suspect who was caught on camera Sunday spray painting graffiti on buildings, vehicles and traffic signals in Columbia Heights.

Police say the suspect is a white male in his 20s to 30s with a beard. According to authorities, he is driving a boxy-looking blue, four-door sedan. The suspect spray painted graffiti in the area of the 3900 and 4000 blocks of Central Avenue between 10 and 11 p.m., causing thousands of dollars’ worth of damage.

According to police, most of the graffiti shows the word “Revo,” which they believe is the tagging name of the suspect.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to contact 763-427-1212 and ask to speak to a Columbia Heights officer.