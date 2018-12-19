DONATE NOW:Help raise awareness and support homeless veterans -- Call 1-800-542-9226 or text MACV to 41444!
(credit: Minnesota State Patrol)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol is warning against the dangers of distracted driving after a teenager crashed his vehicle into the back of a semi-truck.

Police say the 17-year-old was driving on Interstate 494 in Inver Grove Heights Dec. 10 when he became distracted by his cellphone and slammed into the back of the truck. Luckily, the teen survived.

He later admitted to police he had been looking at directions on his phone.

The state patrol says distracted driving is a leading cause of death on Minnesota roads, and authorities urge drivers to put away phones while operating their vehicles.

 

