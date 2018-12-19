DONATE NOW:Help raise awareness and support homeless veterans -- Call 1-800-542-9226 or text MACV to 41444!
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An investigation is underway after an elderly man’s body was found in a burned field in Stearns County.

According to the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office, on December 17 at 3:06 p.m., the county was alerted to a burned deceased male in a field on the 10600 block of River Street in Brockway Township.

The body of 86-year-old Edwin Opatz of Rice, Minnesota was found deceased in a burned field in the area.

A preliminary investigation determined Opatz was burning grass pastureland earlier that day.

The victim’s remains were sent to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing.

