DONATE NOW:Help raise awareness and support homeless veterans -- Call 1-800-542-9226 or text MACV to 41444!
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Jerome Ruzicka, Starkey Laboratories

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Former Starkey Laboratories, Inc. president Jerome Ruzicka was sentenced to seven years in prison Wednesday for stealing more than $15 million from the company.

The 62-year-old, and co-defendant Jeffery Taylor, 57, were convicted in March. Taylor, along with Jeffery Longtain, 59, and Scott Nelson, 60, will be sentenced for their involvement on Thursday.

RELATED: Man Accused Of Bilking Starkey Goes After Owner’s Reputation

The trial revealed Ruzicka and Taylor worked to embezzle and misappropriate money and business opportunities belonging to Starkey and Sonion, a supplier of hearing aid components to Starkey. The scheme lasted from 2006 to 2015.

Ruzicka was terminated by Starkey in 2015 after details of the ploy were discovered.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.