MINNEAPOLIS (Hoodline) — Looking to try the best locally brewed spirits around? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top distilleries in Minneapolis, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to meet your needs.

1. Tattersall Distilling

Photo: jessica m./Yelp

Topping the list is Tattersall Distilling. Located at 1620 Central Ave. NE, Suite 150 in Logan Park, the distillery and cocktail bar is the highest rated spot of its kind in Minneapolis, boasting four stars out of 149 reviews on Yelp.

The establishment distills its own whiskey, gin, brandy, rum and vodka. Stop by the cocktail room to sample some of the brews in a tumbler or mixed into one of Tattersall’s many signature cocktails. Check out the website for more information and a full list of offerings here.

2. Norseman Distillery

Photo: Brian S./Yelp

Next up is Southeast Como’s Norseman Distillery, situated at 451 Taft St. NE, Suite 19. With four stars out of 83 reviews on Yelp, the distillery has proven to be a local favorite.

This small batch distillery crafts its own gin, vodka and rum, and also has a variety of liqueurs available for purchase. Check out one of many unique signature cocktails on offer, like the Yo-Play with black pepper, honey, gin and greek yogurt. Charcuterie boards and other snacks are available as well. Here’s the menu.

3. Du Nord Craft Spirits

Photo: Kea C./Yelp

Longfellow’s Du Nord Craft Spirits, located at 2610 E. 32nd St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the distillery and bar four stars out of 61 reviews.

This spot is another small batch distillery that produces its own vodka, gin, whiskey and liqueurs. Du Nord prides itself on milling, mashing and distilling its products with locally sourced ingredients. The cocktail room features many food and drink options. Check out the website for a complete list of offerings and more information.

4. Wander North Distillery

Photo: Catherine C./Yelp

Wander North Distillery, a distillery in Southeast Como, is another go-to, with four stars out of 32 Yelp reviews. Head over to 771 Harding St. NE, Suite 150 to see for yourself.

The joint offers bottles of vodka, whiskey, applejack, gin and whiskey, with rum and bourbon currently in the works. Come by the lounge to sip some spirits or order a cocktail and play a game while doing it (cards, checkers, etc.). Check out the website here for all the information.

5. Twin Spirits Distillery

Photo: Cindy D./Yelp

Over in Audubon Park, check out Twin Spirits Distillery, which has earned four stars out of 20 reviews on Yelp. You can find the distillery and cocktail bar at 2931 Central Ave. NE.

Vodka, gin, whiskey, rum and moonshine are on the menu at Twin Spirits. Stop by from Wednesday-Saturday to get your hands of some of its specialty liquor. Here’s the website.