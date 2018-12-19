MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — For the second consecutive year, Minnesota’s population has grown as a result of state-to-state migration.

Minnesota’s population grew by 43,000 between 2017 and 2018, bringing its total population to 5,611,200 residents, according to the latest figures from the U.S. Census Bureau.

That being said, the state’s growth isn’t on pace with some others in the state, and that could have political consequences.

“Minnesota’s population growth of 0.8 percent over the past year is very strong for a Midwestern state,” Minnesota demographer Susan Brower said. “However, other regions are growing much faster than the Midwest and Minnesota’s moderate population growth since the last census puts it at risk for losing a congressional seat. A faster-growing state like Texas is poised to gain two congressional seats after the 2020 Census count.”

Breaking the numbers down, about 7,400 people migrated to Minnesota from another state in the last year, and another 10,700 arrived here from another country. The state saw an increase of 25,800 residents from natural increase, or the number of in-state births against the number of deaths.