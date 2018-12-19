MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Ramsey County sheriff’s deputy has been placed on administrative leave after she was charged with driving while intoxicated.

Amanda Rose Skelly, 26, of Maplewood faces two gross misdemeanor charges of driving while intoxicated in connection to the December 17 incident.

According to the criminal complaint, a White Bear Lake police officer on patrol on Monday at 1:22 a.m. observed a car with a broken taillight leaving a bar parking lot, located near White Bear Avenue and Buerkle Road. When he stopped the driver, she was identified as Skelly.

The police sergeant said Skelly smelled of alcohol and her eyes were bloodshot, water and glassy. She also admitted to consuming alcohol, the complaint said.

After failing field sobriety tests, she submitted to a PBT, which resulted in a .21 alcohol concentration. Later, she provided a breath sample that resulted in .18 alcohol concentration at 2.45 a.m.

According to a representative from the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office, Skelly is employed with the office as a full-time deputy assigned to contract cities.

Skelly was placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.